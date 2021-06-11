The Ogun State Government has concluded plans to host its 2021 Investment Summit, tagged ISEYA ’21, slated for July 13th and 14th.

The Summit is intended to attract would-be investors for the continued economic growth of the state.

Disclosing this on Thursday, in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and State Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, noted at a virtual Pre-summit Roadshow, that this year’s Summit is themed, “Ogun: Becoming Africa’s Model Industrial and Logistics Hub”.

Okubadejo, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Committee, explained that the Pre-Summit Roadshow was a form of sensitisation programme in preparation for the summit.

The Commissioner submitted that potential investors would be acquainted with many investment opportunities therein in the state, as the fastest growing economy in the country.

Okubadejo, who was supported by his counterparts from the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe; Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Adesanya; Culture and Tourism, Dr. Toyin Taiwo; Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan and the Director-General, Public-Private Partnership, Dapo Oduwole, said the Governor Abiodun-led administration is determined to give the state, the best in governance.

He noted that one of the moves to attract investors into the state was the establishment of the PPP Office to solve the administrative bottlenecks associated with investment.

The Finance Commissioner noted that lots of reforms and economic policies had been put in place by the administration to enhance the Ease of Doing Business.

“This Pre-Summit Investment Roadshow is to sensitise locals and foreign investors to showcase the State as investors’ preferred destination of choice.

“This administration is focused to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive and create good governance, and individual prosperity.

“The Public Private Partnership will drive the economy and our ambition is to position Ogun as the fastest growing economy in the country.

“Our state needs to grow at an average of 25 per cent growth rate per year and we have laid down some of the keys that would make us achieved this. We are targeting the real sector; job creation; poverty eradication, food security among others.

“We have various reforms such as reforming government institutions, tax reforms, energy reforms just to mention but a few,” he added.

Okubadejo, however, said that the state government had invested hugely in security to ensure investors operate in a safe environment.

In the same vein, Longe said the Investment Summit would be a platform for mutual collaboration between the state government and investors.

She identified Economic Development Clusters; Infrastructure and Agriculture as keys areas that would be focussed on during the two-day event.

She further hinted that the website for registration for the Summit will be opened by 12 midnight on Friday, and urged investors to get registered for the programme.