By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Veteran Nigerian singer and Human rights activist, Onyeka Onwenu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with the likes of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, others.

The legendary musician also asked the president to withdraw troops deployed to the South East.

She made the call at a press conference organized by the Credible Igbo Women Initiative, CIWI, in Lagos where they expressed concern over killings in Igboland.

She said, “Something dreadful is happening in the southeast right now. I happened to come from Imo state and I know what people are passing through there. Please, the federal government should stop the killings.

“Some people want to agitate for a referendum, it is their right. Some people want to cry out that they are being marginalized, it is their right. Listen to them. You may not agree with them, but they have the right to speak.”

“We are begging, we are asking, please let us sit down and talk about what is going on. Let’s call our people who are agitating, who are not happy with the situation and talk to them. Nigerian government let’s talk. Pull out the troops from Igboland,” she said.

The activist also called on young people to embrace dialogue with the government.