There was panic on Friday, in Ilesa, Osun State, over the alleged influx of Fulani herdsmen in the town in the wee hours of Thursday.

Emerging reports have it that some Fulani herdsmen were dropped from trucks coming from the north on the streets of Ilesa ahead of the June 12 protest.

Sources also said that there were heavy gunshots across the town, and as such, residents were awake and panicky.

Some youths in the town in their defence started a bonfire across all streets and major roads as their readiness against an attack.

While clarifying on the development, SP Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, stated that the residents started a bonfire across the roads in the town due to a report of Fulani herdsmen which according to her is not true.

She said, “Police have not confirmed their claim but we are on top of the situation. The residents acted on the report of the influx of Fulani herdsmen.”

Mrs Abiodun Ige, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, while speaking on the development said “police have gone round and they didn’t see anything like an invasion, but people were just apprehensive and on defensive mood.

“Our people should be calm if there is any observation or any strange movement noticed, they should quickly call the attention of security agencies for prompt action.”

Ige assured the people of the state of safety saying the security agencies are on top of every situation.