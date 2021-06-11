By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was not satisfied with the performance of the nation’s economy despite exiting a second recession.

Buhari said this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday night.

He said that was why he is trying to recover lots of stolen funds stacked everywhere in the country and abroad.

On corruption, Buhari said his administration was doing its best even though Nigerians were very ungrateful despite his successes in that area.

He admitted that the nation needed special courts to try corruption cases in order to speed up trial and prosecute more people.

In the area of security, Buhari emphasised the need to secure the country in a bid to attract foreign investments.

He said that was why during the #EndSARS protests, he sent his ministers to their states and constituencies to speak with the people to ensure peace and security in order not to drive away investors.

The president said it was in the interest of the youths to make sure that the nation is secured for their future.

Buhari also said he felt no side effect after taking the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in Abuja recently.