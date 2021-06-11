By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Year.

This is despite Liverpool’s patchy campaign in the just concluded season. The Egyptian forward managed to bag an impressive 22 goals in 37 league outings coming second behind Harry Kane.

However, the attacker playing a huge part in the Reds’ achievement of securing an unlikely top-four finish.

Having already been named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year, Salah now has another award to add to his impressive collection after being named the Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for the second time since his move back to England.

A Liverpool player has now received the honour in each of the last two seasons after Sadio Mane was handed the prize last year.

Salah fought off stiff competition to earn the award with Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Kane and Kevin De Bruyne all enjoying superb individual seasons themselves.