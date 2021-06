Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final, beating German Alexander Zverev in five sets in the first semi-final of the French Open.

Tsitsipas who threw away a two set lead as Zverev came into the game to force the fifth set, prevailed 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3.

He is now 6-2 in lifetime head to head with the German.

He now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between Claycourt king, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic for the final on Sunday.