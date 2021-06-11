By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has told Americans to avoid any protest nationwide on June 12, the Democracy Day.

The U.S. gave the warning in a statement on Friday.

It said police presence and response can be expected nationwide and asked its citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas of demonstration.

“Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day, the statement read in part.

“Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 7 am.

“Actions to Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”