Work begins on Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi highway

The Federal Government has begun the building of the 90.65km Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Federal Highway linking Kano and Katsina States.

Mrs Boade Akinola, Director of Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Works and Housing disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Akinola said the contract for the reconstruction of the road to dual carriage way was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in November 2020 at the cost of N62.71 billion.

He said the project had the completion period of 24 months.

According to him, the Permanent Secretary, FMWH, Mr Babangida Hussaini, stated that the contract was awarded on Dec. 1, 2020, to Messes CGC Nigeria Limited.

He said the Permanent Secretary was represented by the Director, Highways (North -West), Mr Folorunsho Esan.

Husseini explained that the 90.65km dual carriage way has three bridges, with additional 7.3 meters width and 1.5 meters shoulder width and an outer shoulder width of 2.7meters.

He disclosed that the Kano State Government had dualised 7.2km of the road from the Bayero University Kano (BUK) axis.

According to him, the construction started from the BUK junction and terminated at outskirt of Dayi town in Katsina State.

“The road would be completed with all the furniture such as lane markings, kilometer signs, signages etc, and the road would last not less than 20 years,’’ he said.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, described the project as gigantic and important, adding that it would be of social and economic benefit to the people of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Ganduje also expressed optimism that the road project when completed would help in addressing the security challenges along the area.

He gave assurance that Kano State Government was ready to pay the compensation for the facilities and utilities that would be affected by the road project as requested by the Federal Government.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for all other projects such as Maiduguri- Yobe- Kano road; Kano- Kaduna- Abuja road and rail projects, being executed in the state.

In his remarks, the Sen. representing Kano North, Sen. Barau Jibrin, commended the Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola and federal government for the project.

Jubrin said that the project was a promise they made to the people during their campaign tour with the Governor, saying that it was time to thank God for making it a reality.

Also, the Executive Director of Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited, Mr Fan Xiaojing thanked the Federal Government and Kano State for the opportunity given to his company to handle the project.

He pledged to deliver the project on schedule, adding that the project deadline would be met with the cooperation of the people