Buhari: lauded over infrastructure development, job creation

By Femi Ogunshola

Dr. Kayode Ajulo, a Constitutional Lawyer has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his infrastructural drive, saying he has done a lot in the area of transportation and other critical sectors of the economy.

Ajulo commended the President while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his reaction to the President’s speech on the occasion of the commemoration and celebration of Democracy Day on Saturday in Abuja.

”Let us be sincere when it comes to infrastructural development, Buhari has done a lot and such kind of laudable achievements should not be wished away,” he said.

He, however, called on the President to redouble his effort in the area of energy supply, while urging him to look into the electricity sector stressing that little or nothing had been achieved in that area.

On security, Ajulo said that more premium should be placed on security to curtail the present challenges, stressing that the President should give more attention to community policing.

He said that a clear-cut policy on community policing should be looked into, adding that such a policy should be able to bring a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.

The lawyer aligned with the President’s stance on a constitutional amendment that only the National Assembly could amend the constitution.

According to him, the President just said it as it is, only NASS can alter the constitution, the President has no such power but only NASS can amend the constitution.

He, however, said that the President could use his power as the Commander-in-Chief and the leader of his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) to lobby the lawmaker whose party are in the majority.

“Buhari has a role to play as the leader of his party with a majority in both chambers of NASS, anybody can lobby but the President can do more with the enormous power he posses to change the constitution,” he said.

On his part, Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin, the Chairman of House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, lauded the President over his massive infrastructural drive and job creation across the country.

He said that the President deserved to be commended in his quest for infrastructure revolution drive with key projects attaining critical milestones under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

He stated that the Second Niger Bridge which successive administrations had tried to fix but met a brick wall due to large-scale corruption was nearing completion with his unwavering commitment to see the project through.

He added that the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway would ease vehicular movements and other Federal roads where constructions are ongoing.

Ajuloopin noted that the recently commissioned Lagos-Ibadan railway line would provide a huge reprieve for travelers, stressing that it would also boost the country’s economy.

The lawmaker said that the President’s vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years which had seen 10.5 million already out was laudable.

He urged Buhari not to relent in his vision and to remain focus, adding that the criticism that had attended some of his moves in some circle only showed that he was doing what was expected of him as a leader.