By Yinusa Ishola

The Ekiti Police Command has warned residents against engaging in any form of criminal activities as they celebrate the Democracy Day in the State.

A statement by the spokesmen of the Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, assured the people of adequate security to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Abutu said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, had ordered the deployment of additional operatives in all strategic points to complement those on ground.

Abutu disclosed that there was no restriction of movement and enjoined the people to go about their lawful businesses without any form of apprehension.

The police spokesperson also enjoined the people to shy away from any act capable of jeopardising efforts of the security operatives in the State.

He reiterated the command’s resolved to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the Citizens as well as the maintenance of peace across the Ekiti State.

“Anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public are enjoined to report any untoward incident or happenings observed in their localities to the nearest Police station or call 08062335577,” he said.