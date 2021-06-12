By Abankula

Play has been suspended at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after Danish player, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, in apparent heart attack.

The first sign that something grave had happened was when the Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel ran up to the other side.

His team mates then surrounded Eriksen as medical workers tried to give him a first aid via chest compressions.

The Inter Milan player collapsed during a European Championship game between Denmark and Finland.

Moments after the collapse, with anxiety palpably showing on the faces of spectators, match officials and the players, his team mates used a white blanket to shield him as he was being stretchered away, for what commentators said was a ‘medical emergency’.

This happened after the Finnish team filed out of the stadium and play was suspended.

Christian Dannemann Eriksen who left Tottenham to join Inter Milan plays as an attacking midfielder.

He is 29 years old, born 14 February in 1992. He lives with his girlfriend, Sabrina Kvist Jensen. They have two children: Alfred, born 4 June 2018 and another child, born December 2020.

Eriksen started his career at Dutch side Ajax, where he won the Eredivisie in 2010–11, 2011–12, and 2012–13, and established himself to comparisons with Michael Laudrup for his traditional number 10 role.

In 2014, he joined Tottenham, where he spent seven years before moving to Italian champions, Inter Milan.

At Tottenham, he was named the club’s Player of the Year in his debut season.

He was also named the club’s Player of the Year in the 2016–17 season and was included in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year.

In the 2018–19 season, Eriksen became only the second player after David Beckham to record over 10 assists in four successive Premier League seasons, and was a key member of the side that reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

In January 2020, he signed with Italian side Inter Milan and won the Serie A title in 2021.