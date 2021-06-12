The family of late Chief MKO Abiola, on Saturday, said the Federal Government has not fulfilled promises made to the family.

A representative of the family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election disclosed this in an interview with journalists.

Rahaman Abiola, who serves as the Secretary of the family, made this known when a delegation of the Ogun State Government, led by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, visited the Abeokuta family house of Abiola to celebrate the June 12 democracy day.

Chief MKO Abiola was believed to have won the June 12 election which was adjudged the freest and fairest election in the history of the country.

But, Rahaman Abiola disclosed that since President Mohammadu Buhari had moved the country’s democracy day celebration from May 29 to June 12 to honour Abiola, the hero of Nigeria’s democracy, the family is yet to benefit anything from the Federal Government.

The Secretary who lamented the death of Abiola, the breadwinner of the family, said the Federal Government has failed to fulfil any of the promises made to the family.

He commended the Federal Government for honouring Abiola with the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the family for declaring June 12, Nigeria Democracy day.

“We are happy indeed that President Muhammadu Buhari deemed it fit to honour Abiola by giving him the GCFR and made June 12 the official Democracy Day. Kudos to that.

“So far so good, we have not benefitted anything from the Federal Government.

“Ogun State Government, right from Chief Olusegun Osoba to Governor Gbenga Daniel, to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and now to Governor Dapo Abiodun, they always honour MKO Abiola every June 12.

“Ogun State Government will always come with all the types of machinery to make the day happening and to recognise that this man was born in this area and this is his hometown.

“Our breadwinner has gone. Promises from the FG we have not seen yet. On June 12, the state government is trying its best. I give kudos to them on June 12. Governor comes here always to pay solitary to the house and empower us to make sure June 12 is celebrated all the time,” he said.