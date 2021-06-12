By Abankula

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted over 100,000 bottles of codeine syrup, Director of Media & Advocacy Femi Babafemi said.

The abused drug weighing 15,325kg, was seized at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The drugs were packed in 500 cartons and concealed in a container marked MRKU 1565305, bearing imported masks made in India.

NDLEA officials discovered the drug on Thursday, 10 June 2021 in a warehouse at the Onne Port complex.

It was uncovered during a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, State Security Service, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, among others.

“The seizure followed an intelligence received by NDLEA, as a result of which the container was put on hold and moved to the Customs Government warehouse within the port complex.

“No importer or agent has however come forward in respect of the container but efforts are ongoing to track the owner for further investigation and prosecution”, Babafemi said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA, seized nine cartons of khat, weighing 146.95kilograms at the cargo wing of the airport.

The consignment packaged as dried green tea was shipped from Addis Ababa, on board Ethiopian airline flight ET911.

“After initial examination and suspicion, a clearing agent was asked to report with the consignee before the release but failed to do so for fear of arrest”.

The development led to a laboratory test on the consignment.

It tested positive to khat and it was thus seized.