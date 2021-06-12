By Abdullahi Shugaba/NAN

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State said he will retire from active politics in 2023 after his tenure as Governor ends.

Masari stated this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the nation’s Democracy Day in Katsina on Saturday.

He explained that he would retire to his farm after his tenure as Governor of the state.

“I have held various positions from Commissioner in Katsina State to the National Assembly where I served as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I am still serving my people as the Governor of Katsina State. Therefore, what else am I looking for, again?

“My people from Katsina, like the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, contested for President and won, Muhammadu Buhari the same thing, he even served as military Head of State.

“I think it is better we leave the stage for other people from other places,” he said.

According to him, his main concern now is how to fulfill his Restoration Agenda, which is to rehabilitate all the decayed infrastructure and bring back the past glories of the state.

“After I have satisfactorily succeeded in doing that, I will retire to my farm,” the governor said.