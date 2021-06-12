By Suleiman Shehu/Ibadan

A final year student of Ibadan Polytechnic, Ebenezer Ayeni, who was preparing for his wedding on June 19, has been killed by robbers.

Ayeni was a final year Higher National Diploma student of Music, as well as the President of the Christian Fellowship in the school.

He was also a music producer.

Ayeni, who lived in the Bodija area of Ibadan, was shot by the robbers while he was on a visit to his mother at Ojoo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday.

Osifeso said the police responded to a distress call from residents of Oguntula area of Ojoo at about 0100hrs on Thursday 10/06/2021, that armed robbers had invaded the area and were creating havoc.

“At the point of reaching the crime scene, one Ebenezer Ayeni had already been shot and rushed to Oyemesi Hospital, along with Olayemi Josiah, who had sustained cuts on the head and neck, Osifeso said.

The PPRO said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the bandits.

Reports indicated that Ayeni died because the hospital demanded police report before treatment.