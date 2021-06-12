Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Saturday joined other protesters in Ibadan, the state capital for the June 12 protest.

Makinde shocked protesters when he drove himself to the venue with little security to address them.

Clad in a brown attire, Makindewho is a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged amidst cheers and loud praises.

In videos that surfaced online, the governor is seen among protesters who were chanting his name as he addressed them.

The youths could be heard chanting “that is our governor, we love you” as he addressed them.

The Democracy Day protests took place around Nigeria despite the government’s efforts to stop the move.

From Lagos to Ibadan, Akure, Oshogbo and even Abuja, protesters, mostly youths, came out to protest.

The June 12 protest was staged to protest against bad governance, insecurity, and against the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

See videos below