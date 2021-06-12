By Efunla Ayodele

More protests rock Ojota area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on June 12, Democracy Day as Nigerians take to the street to protest bad governance from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The area is paralyzed as vehicular move has been halted as protesters marched on the road chanting anti-Buhari’s songs.

Large number of anti-riot policemen have been drafted to the area to ensure the protests did not degenerate into violence.

Asides the earlier violence in Ojota where the police disperse hoodlums with teargas canisters, the resurgence protest is being watched by the police to ensure it was peaceful.