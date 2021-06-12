Ojota boils as protest continues

Protest rocks Ojota

By Efunla Ayodele

More protests rock Ojota area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on June 12, Democracy Day as Nigerians take to the street to protest bad governance from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The area is paralyzed as vehicular move has been halted as protesters marched on the road chanting anti-Buhari’s songs.

RRS officers deployed to Ojota

Large number of anti-riot policemen have been drafted to the area to ensure the protests did not degenerate into violence.

A protester praying on the road

Asides the earlier violence in Ojota where the police disperse hoodlums with teargas canisters, the resurgence protest is being watched by the police to ensure it was peaceful.

A protester in Ojota

A protester in Ojota

A policeman confront a protester