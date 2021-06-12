By Muhaumin Olowoporoku

Senator Tokunbo Abiru representing the Lagos East Senatorial District has sent a goodwill message to his constituents and Nigerians generally.

The lawmaker whose Copyright Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill recently passed second reading in the senate felicitated with Nigerians on the occassion of Democracy Day.

He described the day as worthy of celebrating if Nigerians reflect on struggles to reclaim the nation from the military jackboot and many compatriots that paid the ultimate price for the restoration of civil rule.

His message was contained in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, June 12 titled ‘June 12: Senator Tokunbo Abiru’s Message Of Hope On Democracy Day.’

The lawmaker urged Nigerians not to give up in despair but continue to seek ways of consolidating gains of democracy.

“I join esteemed constituents of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Nigerians in general in commemorating this year’s June 12 which is designated as the Democracy Day, the statement reads.

“Many might be quick to dismiss commemoration of Democracy Day as a non-event in the face of the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation.

“However, when we reflect on the tortuous struggles to reclaim the nation from the military jackboot and many of our compatriots that paid the ultimate price for the restoration of civil rule in Nigeria, the day should not pass uncelebrated.

“Despite imperfections and challenges, I urge us not to throw our hands up in despair but rather continue to seek ways of consolidating gains of democracy in Nigeria.

“Every great nation today at one time or the other have had their moments of turmoil. They overcame because leaders and other fellow countrymen and women believed in their country.

“Growing agitations for a breakaway that is threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria should cease in the interest of peace.

“As witnessed at the public hearings on the amendments of the 1999 Constitution that were concluded recently, the National Assembly is committed to constitutional reforms that will ensure an equitable and fair Nigeria that works for all.

“I call on our youth to shun calls for violent agitations that could further worsen the dire strait we are in. Public infrastructure are our collective asset.

“Jobs and economic opportunities don’t thrive in a chaotic and tense atmosphere.

“Like I have always said, ‘ Our challenges are daunting but not insurmountable.

“Let’s keep hope alive. Nigeria shall be great again.