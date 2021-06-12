By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, some youths in Benin, Edo State on Friday evening took to the streets to protest against alleged poor security situation in the country.

The angry youths blocked the ever busy First East Circular Road, by Akpakpava Junction, with used tyres, thereby slowing down vehicular traffic.

One of the protesters was heard saying that the road blockade is just the prelude to Saturday’s mass protest.

He warned that no police or security organization would be able to stop them from walking round the city, adding that it is their fundamental human right.

It was reliably gathered that thousands of youths, including students, have vowed to stage a peaceful protest around the city.

Recall that many students, youths and secession agitators have vowed to stage mass protests across the country, on June 12, to express their displeasure over government’s way of handling things.