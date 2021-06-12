By Abankula

Nigerian muslims hoping to make the 2021 Hajj should forget about it as the Saudis have extended their ban due to COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia announced today that no more than 60,000 pilgrims would perform the Hajj in July.

And all of them will be residents of the the Kingdom.

Saudi Press Agency quoted the kingdom’s Haj and Umrah Ministry as making the announcement.

It said this year’s Haj, which will begin in mid-July, will be limited to those ages 18 to 65.

Those taking part must be vaccinated as well, the ministry said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is honoured to host pilgrims every year, confirms that this arrangement comes out of its constant concern for the health, safety and security of pilgrims as well as the safety of their countries,” the statement said.

In last year’s Haj, 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the Haj.

Two-thirds were foreign residents from among the 160 different nationalities that would have normally been represented at the Haj.

One-third were Saudi security personnel and medical staff.