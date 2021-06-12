President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan departed Abuja Saturday morning at the head of a Senate delegation to a military hospital in Kaduna.

The delegation is scheduled to visit the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital to commiserate with soldiers brought there for treatment from various theatre of operations in the country.

Other members of the delegation are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borofice, Senate Deputy Chief Whip Sabi Abdullahi, Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u and the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa.

The sympathy visit is part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of the ninth Senate.

Similarly, a Senate delegation was at the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camp at Wassa, at the outskirt of Abuja on Thursday where relief items worth N10 million were donated to victims.

The ninth Senate was inaugurated on 11th June 2021.