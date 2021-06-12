By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Aspiring governor of Anambra State, Azuka Okwuosa has said that he will focus on employment and create not less than one million jobs if elected governor by November.

Okuwosa, a former commissioner in the state is jostling to be the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking in a documentary on his Agenda as governor, he said he would bring to bear his experience in creating over 20,000 jobs for youths as a Governor.

He noted that he would maximize resources made available to him as Governor to create over one million jobs in Anambra.

The former commissioner noted that he would do this through productive partnerships with industry experts both in the private and public sectors and also through agricultural development and incentivising multinational companies to domicile in the state.

Okwuosa assured his administration would strive to provide a stable and affordable power supply to reduce the overhead costs for businesses.

According to him: “Anambra is in need of a Governor that is well experienced in harvesting and harnessing human resources.

“The next government must have concrete plans to create relevant avenues for the youth of Anambra state”, he said.