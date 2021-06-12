The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) on Saturday made a u-turn on its initial decision ordering members to boycott the June 12 nationwide protest.

The Osun State chapter of the association joined the nationwide protest in Osogbo, the state capital.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Friday suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

However, the coalition of civil societies in Osun commenced a massive rally against insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria.

Comrade Oyelayo Afeez, Chairman of NANS JCI in Osun State, led its members en masse to Oke-Fia.

Afeez in his speech said the situation of the country is unbearable to live in.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon in his statement on Friday had said the planned protest was not cancelled but postponed, adding that a new date would be announced for the demonstration.

He said the protest, organised because of the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students, was postponed because some politicians with “different agenda” have perfected plans to hijack it.

Asefon added that the students’ body was not associated with the secessionist campaign or the ‘Buhari-must-go’ campaign slated to hold on Saturday.