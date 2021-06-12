By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Niger State government has called on residents of the state to be enablers of good governance and sustainable development.

According to a goodwill message to the people in commemoration of Democracy Day, government also called on residents to reflect on their roles in peace building and due diligence

The statement was signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

Matane said since the inception of the Abubakar Sani Bello administration in 2015, it has embarked on projects geared towards the betterment of all and sundry.

Matane assured the state that government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that democratic dividends were felt in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He urged citizens, now under banditry attacks, not to allow despondency to replace hope.