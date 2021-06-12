The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has rewarded 12 teachers for diligence in their profession and the development of humanity.

Dr Isah Adamu, Chairman of NSUBEB, said this during the 2021 Teachers Award Day for teachers who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career organised by the board in Minna on Saturday.

He explained that the reward was to celebrate high-profile personalities for their remarkable contribution in education and to identify with them for their peaceful conduct.

“We are in our little way giving back to those who have made us proud in laying a solid foundation for our children,” he said.

Adamu listed the recipient of the awards to include; two teachers, three headteachers, three education secretaries and one principal of a junior secondary school.

He noted that the awardees were not chosen because they were the overall best, but because they had satisfied the procedure of the selection process.

The chairman called on the beneficiaries to replicate the gesture by continuous perseverance to improve on the education of children in the state.

In his address, Deputy Gov. of Niger, Ahmed Ketso, said the event was aimed at encouraging teachers for their invaluable role in imparting knowledge and development of humanity.

“We see teachers as immeasurable tools for nation-building, as well as, a veritable instrument for social change,” he said.

He lauded NSUBEB for boosting the teaching and learning through empowering the education managers.

Ketso said the state government established Teacher Professional Institute to build a supportive teacher education programme for specialised training of young people.

This is in order to have qualified teachers in schools in the State.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the improvement of the living and working condition of teachers.

Ketso urged other teachers to improve on their skills and attitude towards their job.

Other awardees were the state governor, Abubakar Bello, commissioners of education and local governments, UNICEF and Nigeria Union of Teachers among others.