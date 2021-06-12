The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) said active COVID-19 cases increased from 1,497 to 1,504, as at June 11.

NCDC also stated that 24 new infections were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

Four states and Abuja accounted for the new cases.

They are Lagos with 12 cases, Gombe 6, Kaduna and Rivers, with two cases each.

The FCT Abuja recorded two cases.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 167,051, with 163, 430 cases discharged and 2117 deaths recorded.