The Pro-Nigeria Group (PNG) has lamented that the nation’s democracy is still standing on one leg 22 years after, blaming politicians for looting the nation’s commonwealth.

Convener of PNG, Lai Omotola at its unveiling on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Maryland area of Lagos, decried that 22 years after democracy, politicians had continued to use looted funds to perpetually hold on power in a bid to preserve the loot.

“You will see this as politicians move from opposition to ruling party to escape prosecution. The Politicians have decimated our entire institutions from the judiciary to legislature to media to education to healthcare none is working. The Politicians have blocked separation of powers and have rendered our democracy unworkable. Power is now in the hands of the few by the few and for the few,” he stated.

Speaking on the topic: “22 Years of Democracy; Challenges and Prospects,” Omotola said the 1999 constitution had not worked because politicians continued to breach the constitution, stressing that if politicians could not obey the constitution, any other constitution would be a waste of time.

On the way forward, he said the first thing to be done was to fight for real separation of power and returning power to the people.

He said there was need for government to scrap all State Independent Electoral Commissions as they have become the tools all governors use to put Local Governments in their pocket.

“All elections from ward to presidency should be conducted by INEC. Until we liberate our Local Government, I am sorry, we cannot have a participatory democracy. Secondly, the rule of law. The President should allow future Inspector General of police be by succession instead of the highly politicised selection of IG that has diminished the police and we all can see the impact.

“Until the Police is reformed along strict professionalism, the issue of rigging on election day and insecurity will persist. Our Judiciary should be autonomous to enable rule of law. The fight we should engage is ensuring the constitution works. Our fight should be in ensuring that democracy works in all ramifications,” he stated.

Omotola explained that PNG was being inaugurated to promote Nigeria which has become unpopular, lamenting that more than ever, the voices of those agitating for separation had become so loud.

He said in as much as they were entitled to their views and expression of interest, it would only be fair for other views of unity to be heard, adding that the silence of the elite over the unity of this country is wicked and evil.

“This elite have benefited immensely from the country Nigeria and there cannot be a better time for them to voice out. When we decided to form this group, we realised how afraid people have become to mention Nigeria and how people within their minds believe Nigeria is gone.

“There are over a thousand reasons why this country should separate but their is just one reason why the country should not breakaway. The reason is because their is no plan for the separation,” he stated.

According to Omotola, there is a need for new thought leaders, saying that “our thought leaders have expired and until we subject ourselves to critical thinking instead of propaganda and intimidation, I am so sorry the future of this country is bleak.”

He added: “This is what we are here for. We cannot continue to fight the same way our fore fathers fought. There must be a new path. Tempers are high between the youths and the President with each one taking extreme position but the best solutions does not come in a state of anger.

“We need to engage ourselves, it seems tough but at the same time possible. There is nothing novel in destruction of lives and property. The best General is he that resolves crisis without using a bullet. Our leadership must come up higher.”

Omotola disclosed that PNG would be organising the first Pro-Nigeria Summit on October 1, 2021, saying that the group would be organising National Essay completion on why Nigeria should stay together from primary school category to university.

Also speaking, a human rights activist, Emmanuel Malagu lamented the problem of ethnic rivalry, conflicts and insecurity rocking the country, saying most Nigerian felt at home in any part of the country in the past.