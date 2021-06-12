By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Osun Police Command has arrested one Kabiru Oyedun, a suspected ritualist, for being in possession of body parts of a yet-to-be-identified lady, killed for money rituals.

Oyeduntan, 39, who was paraded on Friday revealed that he assisted his friend, identified as Akin (alias O’clumsy) to butcher his girlfriend.

The suspect who claimed to be a bricklayer and night guard, was arrested with the body parts kept in his house following credible information from the public.

According to the suspect, the girl came to Apomu in Isokan local government area of Osun state from Ibadan to visit the boyfriend, who remained at large on Thursday.

The suspect said it was his friend that strangled and killed the girl, while having sex with her in his room, adding that he only held the girl’s legs while she struggled for life.

The suspect added that his friend told him that he wanted to use the girl for money ritual with a promise that he will pay N50,000 for any body part of the victim, if he assisted him to kill the lady.

He said his friend, a herbalist in Ikoyi Town, later took away the girl’s heart after dismembering the body.

He said that it was his neighbour, who suspected that something wrong was going on in his apartment, that alerted the police.

Mr Olawale Olokode, the Osun Police Commissioner, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, at about 9pm in his house, in Apomu Town, Isokan Local Government Area of the state.

Olokode said the Divisional Police Officer at Apomu led police officers to recover the body parts of the victim, adding that the police are on the trail of the victim’s boyfriend (Akin).

He, however, called on parents to always monitor their children and wards to know the kind of people they associate with.