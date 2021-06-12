Agency Reports

Men of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday disrupted with tear gas canisters the peaceful June 12 protest staged at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos.

The protesters, who assembled there demanded an end to what they called ‘bad governance’.

The police were already positioned at the park before the protesters marched into the park.

The protesters brandished different placards with inscriptions including, “Buhari must go”, “Revert electricity tariff now”, “End Bad Government”.