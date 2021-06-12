The Nigerian Police actualised their vow to stop any form of June 12 protests by pro-democracy groups on Saturday.

In Abuja, police fired teargas at peaceful protesters, who had gathered at Gudu market area.

In Ibadan, police challenged the protesters, fired teargas at them and destroyed placards.

The protesters, undeterred burst into songs: “Another challenge, double double challenge”.

The protesters in Abuja gathered around 8:30 am to express their displeasure over the state of the nation were dispersed with tear-gas.

The protesters, chanting “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

In Lagos, although there was police presence at Lekki Toll Gate, scene of the EndSARS rebellion in October, peaceful protesters gathered in Ojota.

There was also peaceful protest in Akure, capital of Ondo state.