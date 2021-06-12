By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Governor of Ekiti Olusegun Oni has raised the alarm that political opponents are trying to tarnish his image ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The ex-governor, who is also aspiring for another term in the office as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his opponents are trying to discredit him ahead of the election.

Director-General of his campaign, Yemi Arokodare, raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday.

He said reports that Oni would share political appointments before the election was promoted by rivals.

Arokodare stated that Oni’s track records, tradition and political philosophy was beyond sharing offices.

He noted that the former governor’s camp remains guided by the dictates of time, law, wisdom, and common sense.

“We have consistently shown an uncommon fidelity to due process. By our track records, we do not corrupt values; we thrive in the ethics of fairness, decency, and constitutionality,” he said.

“The responsibility of sharing what is the collective benefit of all is that of the party and the leadership. It is wise to understand that there is time for everything.”

He said Oni respects internal party rules, electoral guidelines, and will triumph “at every phase of this journey.”

Segun Oni had said his ambition to contest next year’s governorship election in the state is geared towards rescuing Ekiti from total collapse and expand its frontiers for the benefit of the poor masses.