The Ikeja Golf Club will today, Saturday, June 12, 2021, be hosting a golf kitty in celebration of the 50th birthday of advertising and music entrepreneur, Steve Babaeko.

The kitty will have friends and colleagues of Babaeko in attendance.

Babaeko, who is one of the most recognizable figures on the continent’s advertising and marketing communications landscape, is the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN).

He is a world-renowned businessman and expert in creative advertising and marketing communications.

His X3M Ideas Group, which has now grown to include X3M Music, and Zero Degrees Productions, has become the yardstick for a new generation of Nigerian creative entrepreneurs.

Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Outcomes Limited and one of the organizers of the kitty, said arrangements have been put in place to make the kitty a memorable one.

“This golf kitty is in celebration of this milestone attained by a great friend and fellow golfer. Steve is a force to reckon with in the industry.

“He is a role model and an exemplary leader for many and his impact is felt massively in the industry as he continues to challenge the status quo. We are more than delighted to be celebrating with him and the stage is set for a memorable event,” said Alumona.

For more than 23 years, Babaeko has helped create some of the most iconic marketing works on the continent.

Some of his prominent works include, “Proudly Nigerian” campaign for British American Tobacco, the “Now You’re Talking” campaign for Etisalat, and the “You Need A New Bank” campaign for Diamond Bank.

Babaeko has also helped put the Nigerian advertising industry on the global map as he continues to represent the country on the global stage, having been a jury member at the New York Advertising Week, the Loeries and Cristal Awards.

He has also been a speaker at the Cannes Festival of Creativity and was named one of Adweek’s Top 100 Creatives in the world 2019.

Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

He has attended many international leadership training, including at Harvard Business School and Columbia University, New York.