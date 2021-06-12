By Muhammad Nasir/Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared Saturday, June 12, as the first day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH.

Abubakar made the declaration in a statement issued on Friday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive any reports from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

“This is for the sighting of the crescent of Dhul Qadah 1442AH on Thursday, June 10, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Shawwal 1442AH.

“Therefore, Friday, June 11, will be the 30th day of Shawwal 1442AH. The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Saturday, June 12, as the first day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH,” It said.

Dhul Qadah is the 11th month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months on the calendar.

Being sacred, warfare is forbidden in the month of Dhul Qadah which precedes the holy month of Dhul Hijja, during which Muslim faithfuls perform the annual Hajj.