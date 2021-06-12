Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Matthew Kolawole, said the recognition given to June 12 and its designation as Democracy Day by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is an indication that there is hope for Nigeria.

Kolawole stated this in his Democracy Day message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Femi Olugbemi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lokoja.

The speaker, who congratulated Nigerians on the celebrations, said the present administration had demonstrated that the struggle by the late Chief M. K. O. Abiola to evolve a nation that could truly work had not been in vain.

He declared that the recognition and designation of the day was aimed at reflecting on the election widely believed to be the most credible and transparent, but which was annulled by the then military regime.

Kolawole urged Nigerians not to entertain fears in the ability of the Buhari administration to move the nation forward, as the foundation being laid was solid and in the right direction.

He said that every citizen had a role to play in the quest for a better Nigeria, urging everyone to be ready to play his/her part in realising the dreams of the founding fathers.

According to him, the security situation in the country is becoming worrisome, requiring all hands to be on deck to tackle the menace headlong through provision of valuable information to security agencies.

He noted that the present administration had made appreciable achievements in major sectors of the economy, such as agriculture and infrastructure development.

Other achievements, according to him, are in the fight against corruption, health, education, youth engagement as well as support for the vulnerable and the elderly.

Kolawole assured that the assembly, under his leadership, would continue to collaborate with other arms of government to make laws that would promote good governance for the state.