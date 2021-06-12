By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Christian Eriksen has been stabilised at a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game with Finland.

The Inter Milan player collapsed during the game minutes before the end of the first half.

Moments after the collapse, with anxiety palpably showing on the faces of spectators, match officials and the players, his team mates used a white blanket to shield him as he was being stretchered away, for what commentators said was a ‘medical emergency’.

The 29-year-old required CPR from medical personnel on the field after falling to the ground unchallenged.

Eriksen’s Danish teammates, Finland’s players and all those in attendance were understandably distraught as medical teams attempted to resuscitate the playmaker on the field, before he was taken to a local hospital.

UEFA announced shortly after the game had been suspended, that Eriksen’s has been stabilised.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised, UEFA said in a tweet.