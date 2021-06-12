By Abankula with agency reports

Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final.

The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Krejcikova, who was unseeded completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion.

The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, was languishing outside the top 100 before last September’s edition of the French Open – her preparations restricted to a series of ITF Circuit events back home – but a run to the fourth round in Paris changed her singles career.

Her preparations were much more solid this year as she won her maiden WTA title in Strasbourg in the run-up to Roland Garros.

Following Saturday’s win, Krejcikova extended her winning run to 12 matches.

She entered Paris at a career-high 33rd spot and will further rise to 15th when the rankings are updated on Monday.

“It’s hard to put words together right now. I can’t believe what has just happened, that I’ve just won a Grand Slam,” said Krejcikova, who became a first-time women’s major winner in Paris for the sixth successive year.

Krejcikova could walk away with even more silverware from Paris this weekend as she will be back on court on Sunday with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, with the duo attempting to win their second Roland Garros doubles title following their success in 2018.