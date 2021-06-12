Why Abdulsalami's role in promoting democracy can't be disputed - Jonathan

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday said former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar’s role in promoting democracy cannot be disputed because of his relentless passion and sacrifice for the nation.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message to felicitate with Abdulsalami as he clocks 79, commended the retired general for his efforts and contributions to the peace and unity of the country.

According to him, Abdulsalami’s role in promoting democracy and his passion for service is highly commendable.

The former President said: “I am pleased to join your family and friends to celebrate with you on the occasion of your 79th birthday.”

Describing him as an African statesman, Jonathan noted that Abdulsalami had “contributed to the peace and unity of Nigeria and many other African nations including Liberia, Niger, Chad and Sudan.”

He stated further: “Your role in promoting democracy is underscored by your relentless passion for service and sacrifice. Nigerians will continue to honour you for the role you played in our nation’s transition from military to civilian administration, which has flourished for over two decades and produced notable leaders.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you more years of sound health, strength and peace as you celebrate.”