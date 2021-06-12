President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the unintended consequences of scattering insurgents in the North East pushed them further in-country which is the insecurity the country is now facing and dealing with nationwide.

He assured that his administration would put an end to these challenges facing the nation.

He lamented that, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals were taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicapped his administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

Buhari stated that his administration was already addressing these obstacles and would soon bring some of these culprits to justice.