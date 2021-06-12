By Kazeem Ugbodaga
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the unintended consequences of scattering insurgents in the North East pushed them further in-country which is the insecurity the country is now facing and dealing with nationwide.
Buhari, in his Democracy Day broadcast to the nation on Saturday morning said “when you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.”
He assured that his administration would put an end to these challenges facing the nation.
He lamented that, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals were taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicapped his administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.
Buhari stated that his administration was already addressing these obstacles and would soon bring some of these culprits to justice.
The president said his vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action and could be seen in the National Social Investment Programme, a first in Africa and one of the largest in the world where over 32.6m beneficiaries are taking part.
“We now have a National Social register of poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities in the 36 States and the FCT.
“Our conditional cash transfer program has benefited over 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households comprising more than 8 million individuals. This provides a monthly stipend of N10,000 per household. I have also recently approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Plan that augments existing plans to further reduce poverty in Nigeria.
“As at the end of 2020, the Development Bank of Nigeria had disbursed N324 billion in loans to more than 136,000 MSMEs, through 40 participating Financial Institutions. I am to note that 57% of these beneficiaries are women while 27% are the youth.
“We are able to do all these and still accelerate our infrastructure development through sensible and transparent borrowing, improved capital inflow, improving and increasing revenue through capturing more tax bases and prudent management of investment proceeds in the Sovereign Wealth Fund,” he added.
