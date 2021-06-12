Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Yoruba Nations agitators, on Saturday, defied Gov Dapo Abiodun’s warning not to stage protest in any form in Ogun state.

Abiodun had stated that June 12 is a day for the celebration of democracy and “we should not do anything to tarnish the day and what it stands for”.

However, some Yoruba nation agitators stormed Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode and other parts of Ogun state with placards bearing various inscriptions, including #BuhariMustGo, #YorubaNation, among others.

The protest prompted the closure of major markets and shops as traders and residents stayed back home for the fear of backlash.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the state capital, a Co-ordinator of Oduduwa Nation agitators, Sola Kogbodoku, said the protest was meant to inform the World that Yorubas are ready for secession.

She said “We are here for a peaceful protest to let the whole world know that we, Yorubas in the country called Nigeria, are ready for freedom. We are ready to self-determined our lives, what we do, how we do it, and where we do it. This is a rally without a fight, without war, without killing, and without any atrocity.”

Another Yoruba nation agitator, Azeez Suleiman, said “We are here today to let everybody throughout the whole world know that Yoruba is a typical nation created by Almighty God. All our resources should not be taken away from us. The Yoruba are being treated like a slave on their father’s land which is not supposed to be.”