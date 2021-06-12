Zamfara state will not observe the 2021 Democracy Day because of escalating security breaches, Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said.

The latest of the breaches was on Thursday night, when French speaking bandits attacked Kadawa village in Zurmi LGA, killing over 90 people.

”Following the recent attacks on some communities by some recalcitrant heartless hoodlums, leading to the killings of several innocent citizens of our dear state, Matawalle has directed the cancellation of the June 12, Democracy Day celebration”, Dosara said in Gusau on Saturday.

Dosara is also the Chairman, Publicity sub-committee, on the 2nd year anniversary of Gov Bello Matawalle’s administration.

“The state government is saddened and deeply shocked by the callous behaviours of those behind these attacks”.

He noted that as part of the efforts to protect the citizens and its concern over the recent sad incidents that took place in Bungudu, Maru and Zurmi Local Government Areas, respectively, the government deemed it necessary to suspend all the activities lined up for the democracy day until further notice.

“The attacks which took place at this time when we are celebrating our two years in office, showcasing our efforts in providing the people with dividends of democracy, has deeply touched the governor and his government.

“The government, under the leadership of Matawalle is deeply saddened by the calamity and condemns in the strongest terms, these acts of madness by these senseless killers”, he said.

Dosara added that the state government has expressed its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims of the tragedies.

“The government is, therefore, appealing to the good people of the state to pray for the repose of the departed souls and continue to be law-abiding.

“Citizens of the state should remain calm and gentle, as well as go about their normal businesses”, the statement said, adding:

“Security agents have been mobilized to the affected communities and directed to deal ruthlessly with anyone found disrupting the peace of our people”.

“The government is doing everything humanly possible to protect the lives and property of the people.

“The government also appreciates the manner in which the people of the state are law-abiding and supportive of government’s efforts at providing security and the dividends of democracy”, he said.

He urged the people of the state to use the day to reflect on this tragedy brought upon the people and continue to pray for the intervention of God Almighty, to restore lasting peace in the state, region and the country.

Dosara said that the government of Zamfara rejoiced with the good people of the state on this historic day, which was set aside by the Federal Government as Democracy Day, in honour of Late Chief MKO Abiola.

He said that the state government was also worried by the series of complaints and accusations against some traditional rulers, who had been alleged to be aiding and abetting banditry in their domains.

“It has become necessary for the government to suspend two Emirs of Dansadau and Zurmi and set up committees to investigate the allegations against them.

“While thanking everyone for the support and prayers being extended to the government, the government prays to Allah to bring lasting peace to our dear state in particular and the country in general”, he said

