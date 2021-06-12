By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has said Boko Haram insurgents offer as low as N5,000 to N10,000 to recruit spies and weapon smugglers.

The governor said this on Saturday in a broadcast to mark Democracy Day and second anniversary of his administration.

He said there is the need to tackle poverty in the country, lamenting how easy it is for insurgents to recruit into their group.

Zulum noted however, that his government has achieved a lot in the infrastructural development of the state and in the area of securing the people from Boko Haram attack.

“From records, we have experienced instances when insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons, he said.

“We needed to ensure that our good citizens had the support they needed, and they were not exposed to potential attractions for the incentives of insurgents.

“There was the risk that insurgents could, after making IDPs socially and economically vulnerable, also explore that vulnerability by offering food and cash incentives to recruit fighters who could even serve as their spies in communities.”

On his achievements, the governor said, “With shared commitments and with the strong goodwill, support and prayers from you, the people of Borno State, we are delivering 556 capital projects with 70% of the total already completed while 30 per cent are at various completion levels.

“Our projects, done with your support, include 194 capital projects on education, which encompass rehabilitation, completion, and fresh construction of Mega-size government technical colleges and primary schools in different communities.

“We have 63 capital projects on governance, and another 63 capital projects on roads, transport, rural and urban development.

“59 capital projects are being delivered on water and environment; while on health, we are delivering 58 capital projects that include establishment of 74 primary healthcare centres across local government areas, rehabilitation of 8 General and specialist hospitals in MMC, Biu, Damboa, Monguno and Magumeri.”

“We have undertaken 53 capital projects on reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement which involve estates combining over 6,000 resettlement houses for IDPs and refugees in 15 towns.

“I am happy to, once again, acknowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has since approved 10,000 resettlement houses in Borno State. I am also happy to note substantial number of these houses have been completed with more ongoing.

“There are 28 capital projects on jobs creation, youth empowerment and humanitarian support which include an all-inclusive vocational training centre with 14 workshops for capacity development of 1,500 persons per annum.

“Although in these two years we have witnessed continued turbulence, we have also shared hope, optimism, faith, resilience and communal determination to ceaselessly devote ourselves to freeing our Borno from 12 years of vicious insurgency.”