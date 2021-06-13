Gospel Artiste Adeyinka Alaseyori seems to be unbothered by Tope Alabi’s criticism of her hit song ‘Oniduro Mi eseun o’.

Tope Alabi had claimed Alaseyori released the song without consulting the holy spirit.

According to Tope Alabi, Oniduro mi, which exalts God as the sole guarantor and one who never forsake His own, is not a proper name to give God.

Tope Alabi’s comment elicited negative reactions from music lovers.

However, Adeyinka Alaseyori also gave her own response to the criticism by performing the song again on her Instagram live amid reactions on social media.

The visibly happy Alaseyori during the Instagram live on Sunday, repeatedly sang her popular hit.

She also sang other popular songs of Tope Alabi.

However, she did not make any direct comments on the viral criticism of Tope Alabi, She instead seized the opportunity to praise her husband for being a gentleman.

She also thanked her fans for their numerous support, stating she has been cautioned not to make comments on the controversy.

She instead praised God with her fans cheering in the comment section.

Her over 5,000 fans on Instagram and over 190,000 followers on Facebook also showered praises on her.

Celebrities which include Kate Henshaw, Small Doctor, Ijebu, Klever Jay, other Nollywood entertainers joined the live broadcast.

Alaseyori, who recently celebrated her birthday, also announced she would be holding a birthday praise session on Tuesday.

Fans in the comment section asked Alaseyori to post her account number as a sign of appreciation.