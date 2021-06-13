By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that he sacked members of his cabinet including 21 commissioners because they were bad politicians.

The governor revealed this on Saturday at Zaki while marking the Democracy Day.

He said that he could not work with the sacked members of his cabinet because he needed ‘real politicians’ he could work with to move the state forward.

Gov. Bala said that he dissolved the State Executive Council to allow others to serve, noting that the sacked aides did not know how to play politics.

“Those that I stopped, they don’t know how to play politics and I cannot work with those types of people. I just have to get others, real politicians that can do the job together with me and bring Bauchi out of a quagmire, he said.

The Bauchi governor on Wednesday, June 9 fired the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba; Chief of Staff, Dr Ladan Salihu; all commissioners in the state and some special advisers.

He, however retained his special advisers on Security, National and State Assembly Liaison, Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

While marking the Democracy day celebration in Zaki, the governor empowered 1,200 women and youths with materials worth N150 million.