By Nimot Sulaimon

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, harped on the importance of advocacy in the efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

She remarked at the 12th Patronal Anniversary Thanksgiving and Awards service held at Adeyemi Adegbite Memorial Anglican Church, Oluyole Extension Archdeaconry, Oluyole Estate, Diocese of Ibadan South Anglican Communion, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mrs Akeredolu said: “We can pick ourselves up and rebuild the country, but we must be ready to speak up against the problems confronting us.

“We should speak up against the various issues afflicting our country, especially security. The Church, women associations and individuals should speak up. We should also match our words with actions.

“It is true that we need restoration as a nation. Looking at the sermon through the prism of an advocate that I am, the theme can be taken for the change that we need as a country to get better.

“Furthermore, the mess in which we find ourselves today is a culmination of our actions and inactions, so we have to be pragmatic in finding a solution to the problems.”

The First Lady was decorated with ‘Award of Special Honour’. ” which she said will spur her to do more of those things that must have qualified her for the honour.

Earlier, Revd. Ufuoma Okotie, who sermoned on the theme ‘Divine Restoration’, said restoration means the renewal of something to its original state, urging people to trust in God who is the only one that has the power to restore.

The programme was attended by the wife of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Oluwaseun Esther Ayedatiwa, Members of the Forum of the Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO) and other government officials.

Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan South, Rt. Rev. A. A. Popoola, Church’s Vicar, Ven. D. A. Aina, Resident Assisting Priest, Rev.Canon O. O. Ogundare, and Assisting Priest, Rev. E. O. Immanuel were among the clergymen who officiated.