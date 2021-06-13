By Aisha Cole/Lagos

Scheduled train service between Lagos and Ibadan will begin on Tuesday, twice a day, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said.

The service will mark the full operation of the standard gauge service since the formal commissioning by President Buhari last week.

The Management of NRC announced the schedule on Sunday in a statement signed by the Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche.

According to him, the Lagos Ibadan Train Services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

“The updated time table for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a:m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji Ebute – Meta Lagos.

“Also the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” Oche said.

He said that the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya are the stop stations of the Lagos Ibadan Train Service