Isaiah Eka

Some gunmen attacked Ini Divisional station in Odoro Ikpe, Akwa Ibom, on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Odiko Macdon confirmed the attack.

MacDonald told newsmen in Uyo that the attack on the division was repelled by officers and men of the Operation Restore Peace recently launched by the Inspector General of Police.

He, however, said the command lost one person in the attack, who was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later died.

He said officers of the command recovered the operational vehicle and three motorcycles from the hoodlums.

He added that one of the hoodlums, Imo John Udo was arrested.

“Police operatives arrested one of the hoodlums, Imo John Udo, 28, from Ikot Edem village in Essien Udim LGA of the state.

“Their operational vehicle, a Venza, they used was recovered and three motorcycles.

“As I speak, men of the Operation Restore Peace are still combing the bush as the hoodlums possibly escaped with bullet wounds sustained in a gun duel during the attack.

“The CP, Andrew Amiengheme, has already ordered discreet investigations. In no distant time, more of the perpetrators will be arrested,” Macdon said.