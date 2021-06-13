Davido and Caroline Danjuma

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has revealed that she wished her rift with music star Davido never happened.

The movie star made this known in a deleted post on her Instagram page on Saturday while reminiscing on her past as she clocks 34.

“Concerning David, I wish such never happened between us he is really a cool guy, I wish him nothing short of favor and undiluted success always ( I equally love the song fia ),” she wrote.

Danjuma also spoke on facing cyberbullies for years.

According to her, those days are far gone as she has devised a means to deal with and handle bullies on social media.

“I was bullied all through my marriage by social media ( 12 years of bullying ) .. why did I marry my grandfather ( my choice not yours ), I stole someone’s husband ( no one came out to claim him ),” she wrote.

“Now I am immune to your bullying and harsh words. Yes, I am divorced, happy, closer to God, at peace with myself and looking forward to a successful life. My ex and I respect and love each other and I am super blessed to have him still in my life.”

Danjuma was in the centre of the storm following the mysterious death of Tagbo, one of Davido’s friends in 2017.

A source revealed that Tagbo and his friends, Davido inclusive were in the club when they decided to play a drinking game.

According to the source, the winner of the drinking contest was going to win a brand new iPhone 8 and the sum of 200,000 Naira. A game which didn’t end well as Tagbo passed out.

The news of his death was announced by Nollywood actress, Danjuma who claimed to be a girlfriend to the deceased.