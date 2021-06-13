Lagos partners foreign investors for annual international water conference

Lagos State Government has disclosed that one of the the major purpose of organizing an international water conference for industries and stakeholders engagement, was to attract investors.

The international water conference is scheduled to hold on June 23, at Eko Hotel and is being package by the state government through the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO).

Stating the importance of the annual conference, LASWARCO held that “the domestic and industrial use of water and its importance to a state, especially an urbanized one, cannot be over emphasized. This also means its scarcity, contamination or wastage will obviously be hazardous.”

This year’s conference is themed “Water Security and Investment Opportunities in Mega-cities; A Case of Lagos State”.

Several state dignitaries and scholars are expected to grace the conference to make it memorable.

Besides, the organiser said the conference aims at facilitating efficiency in the water sector, encouraging long time investment and enabling the financial viability of the water sector.

In addition, the conference’s objectives focus on how to enhance smooth relationship between players and actors in mega-cities in the water sector in the face of increasing population, rapid urbanization, growing economic activities and ofcourse climate change.

It will focus on solutions and results capable of unbunding the obstacles to financial viability and access to clean water and sanitation through experimental knowledge.

It will also draw up an investment plan for the infrastructural development in the water and waste water section of the state, as well as to showcase the opportunities and potentials for investment in the water and waste water sector of Lagos State.