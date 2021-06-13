By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun widely known as Wizkid’s 10-part docuseries which was released to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album “Superstar“ has generated mixed reactions on social media.

“A Superstar Made in Lagos”’s title is a combination of his first album and the most recent “Made In Lagos“ and docuseries sees reflections from the superstar on love, music and his journey so far.

It features some of his peers and mentors including former label boss Banky W, ace comedian, Alibaba, Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Anthony Joshua, Basketmouth, Terri, Chris Ubosi, and BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro.

The guests talk about everything Wizkid from his melodies, self-integrity, humble beginnings, talent, unreleased music, and hard work to his impact on Afrobeats and the creative industry. Watch all here.

However, the release of the series coincided with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration and the protests against the clampdown on free speech.

The development angered some Nigerians on social media, particularly because of his past comments on artists putting out their work during nationwide protests.

See some reactions;

Reekado Banks was dragged for dropping his album during the #EndSARS. Wizkid tweeting about his album on #June12thProtest #DemocracyDay, is not only insensitive, but demoralizing. Celebrities are human beings & should secure the bag, but do that with some emotional intelligence. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 12, 2021

Nigerians are very easy to distract. Despite all that’s goin on in the country, it’s Wizkid that we want to drag today of all days. Wizkid that’s constantly flying our flag high everywhere. If everythin is Okay would we be protesting on #June12thProtest?

But no let’s drag him 🤡 — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) June 12, 2021

When dem announce say dem wan do protest? When Wizkid don plan to drop him docuseries? Yeah that’s your answer right there. — Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) June 12, 2021

Wizkid didn’t use the hashtag yen yen yen but reekado did

Las las hypocrites ni gbogbo yin — Rola ⭐️⭐️ (@kofoworola__a) June 12, 2021

Wizkid didn’t use the hashtag to promote his shit, neither can he postpone a 10th year anniversary of the release of his debut album.

Keep your agenda in your pockets! — ZEUS (@itzbasito) June 12, 2021

I’m happy Wizkid & his team didn’t follow the crowd or copy anyone’s roll out plans bcos of their momentary wave. He stayed true to his plans, pursued things the right way & thrived at it. No radio airplay/show in the US yet MIL is penetrating their market & racking up numbers… — OLAMIDE 🌸💖🌸 (@Olamideofficial) June 12, 2021

Rema made a post today, y'all didn't drag him, but all of a sudden you're pushing agenda on Wizkid? Same guy that postponed his album during Endsars? Bloody hypocrites👍🏽 — v¡vą🌍🇬🇭 (@realviva02) June 12, 2021

All of una go try drag Wizkid, but make the boy no chop again? You can stay on Twitter, tweeting about the country, while going about your business and living your life. But woe betide the next guy trying to just live through the madness. Whatever happened to autonomy? — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) June 12, 2021

Same Wizkid that quoted Buhari’s tweet which intensified the whole end sars protest and made more celebrities tweet about it. Amnesia don hold una now now 😩😩 — Big OG (@Seyi_OG) June 12, 2021

Una de drag Wizkid for posting about his anniversary 😂 Bruh the docuseries was already uploaded to YouTube and was set to premiere today! Plus he didn’t use the protest hashtag and he didn’t post it without YouTube’s knowledge so don’t compare it to the Reekado Banks issue. — Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) June 12, 2021

Cry if you want to cry, but If Na Cuppy post Wetin una Wizkid post, Una go don bully her. Hypocrites! — Tife 🌚🇬🇧 (@Tife_fabunmi) June 12, 2021

Is it possible to postpone birthday? I don’t get what this agenda is all about. Wizkid postponed his album indefinitely, confronted this administration directly, went out to protest and dropped the out nowhere, until he gives y’all his head before y’all let him rest? — ZEUS (@itzbasito) June 12, 2021

Funny thing, he might not know about the protest self — $ANTI$ 😈🇦🇪 (@santis_szn) June 12, 2021