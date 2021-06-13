Wizkid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun widely known as Wizkid’s 10-part docuseries which was released to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album “Superstar“ has generated mixed reactions on social media.

“A Superstar Made in Lagos”’s title is a combination of his first album and the most recent “Made In Lagos“ and docuseries sees reflections from the superstar on love, music and his journey so far.

It features some of his peers and mentors including former label boss Banky W, ace comedian, Alibaba, Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Anthony Joshua, Basketmouth, Terri, Chris Ubosi, and BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro.

The guests talk about everything Wizkid from his melodies, self-integrity, humble beginnings, talent, unreleased music, and hard work to his impact on Afrobeats and the creative industry. Watch all here.

However, the release of the series coincided with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration and the protests against the clampdown on free speech.

The development angered some Nigerians on social media, particularly because of his past comments on artists putting out their work during nationwide protests.

