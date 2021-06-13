By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Only two states Akwa Ibom and Rivers reported new COVID-19 cases on June 12, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) said.

The two states logged four cases each, making the NCDC update the cumulative tally to 167,059.

Lagos state, after reporting 12 cases on Friday, did not register any case on Saturday.

Notably, no Nigerian has died from the virus in the past one week. Death toll remains at 2,117.

According to the NCDC update, six people were discharged after treatment on Saturday.

This raised the total recoveries across the country to 163, 436.

So far, 113,061 samples had been tested.